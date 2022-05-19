Extended Pennsylvania recount could help Democrats win in November: analysis

Donald Trump's ongoing "big lie" of election fraud could harm the trust of his supporters in election and potentially depress the GOP's general election support in a battleground Senate race.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, is narrowly leading David McCormick by about 2,500 votes.

On Wednesday, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, "it appeared very likely the race would go to an automatic recount, which happens if the winning margin is less than 0.5% of the total votes cast. To avoid that, the winner would have to end up with a margin of about 6,000 to 6,800 votes. If there is a recount, it could take weeks to get a final resolution, effectively freezing the race on the Republican side."

Meanwhile, Democrats nominated Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Dave Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Reporter was interviewed about the race on Friday night by MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.

"First of all, you can't make this up, because right now, Dr. Oz is clinging to a razor-thin lead and what is McCormick's path to erase that? It's mail-in ballots against Trump's endorsed candidate," he explained.



"The best case for Fetterman here is that the dispute over this Republican race drags on for weeks, and it's not resolved, and there's courtroom battles," he explained.

