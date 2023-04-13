New York Times names alleged leaker of secret Pentagon documents on Ukraine
The Washington Post revealed Wednesday night that they had information indicating the leaker of the Pentagon reports on Ukraine was "described as a gun enthusiast who worked on a military base."

On Thursday morning, however, the New York Times revealed the name and base in which the alleged leaker served.

They indicated the man is a 21-year-old named Jack Teixeira in the 102nd Intelligence Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. He was linked to the small Discord gaming chat group named Thug Shaker Central, where about 20 to 30 people gathered. It's where "a trove of classified U.S. intelligence documents leaked over the last few months."

Two U.S. officials told the Times that investigators were seeking out Teixeira to ask about the leak.

"Federal investigators have been searching for days for the person who leaked the top secret documents online but have not identified Airman Teixeira or anyone else as a suspect," the report said.

NBC News reported that officials "were on to him for some time."

The investigators have approached his house, and family members related that he's searching for a lawyer. The leaks began during the pandemic, meaning the now 21-year-old was barely over 18 when the leaks began.

The information that the young man had raises questions about how someone at such a low level had access to such highly classified information.

