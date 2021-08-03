WATCH LIVE: Pentagon placed under lockdown after gunshots fired outside

The Pentagon was locked down after multiple gunshots were fired at a nearby transit station.

The gunman was shot by a Pentagon police officer and did not go inside the building, officials told Politico, and one officer was treated at a nearby hospital for injuries suffered in the incident.

The gunshots were reported late Tuesday morning near a platform at the facility's Metro station, and the building went into lockdown procedures as a precaution.




