Progressives mock pro-Chauvin advocates calling for police walk out with #BlueFlu: 'Um, ok, bye'

While the right-wing complained about the far-left demand to "defund police," Tuesday, the right proposed their own effort to end police departments, calling in sick with the blue flu and walking out on their jobs. Essentially, the so-called "blue flu" would be police defunding themselves.
Many activists say those police departments must have better training and employee people trained to handle things like mental health crises, suicidal people, and other struggles that Americans face that can end in police violence. States and the federal government have slashed funding to mental health services. As a result, police have been forced to handle those cases, filling American jails with the mentally ill.
So, when some call for defunding the police, what they really mean is such funds should go to hire people to handle these issues with the experience necessary to navigate tense situations that can sometimes end in a cop shooting someone. While it certainly wouldn't end all of the problems, it would stop some, and better training, higher pay to recruit better officers and other suggestions could stem the problem with police violence.
Conservatives, however, remove the nuance from the phrase "defund the police" to attack the left and people of color.
Ten police testified in the Chauvin case against the fellow officer, but conservatives are the outliers, advocating for police to be above the law.
Those pressing for justice for George Floyd responded to conservative threats of a walkout by simply saying, "Ok."
See tweets from them calling for a walkout of all police:
@thereidout Police exodus from large cities. Hopefully the police will learn from Chauvin’s conviction and stop en… https://t.co/izUvk13u3j— Billy Bones (@Billy Bones)1618963627.0
Agree. I was TOO much. I really think cops there should develop a really BAD CASE of the blue flu....AND WALK. https://t.co/F5bz14KZ1A— StillMeAngB (@StillMeAngB)1618962647.0
Every police officer should quit their jobs #BlueFlu The Federal Government doesn't give a 💩 about you #BlueLivesMatter #DefendTheBlue— Americans 1st 🇺🇸♀️ (@Americans 1st 🇺🇸♀️)1618960685.0
No. It’s time for the #BlueFlu EVERY police officer should go on strike. https://t.co/kpA8I0f8lU— 🇺🇸Proud American🇺🇸 (@🇺🇸Proud American🇺🇸)1618959898.0
I feel a case of the Blue Flu coming. Faucci Ouchie is not gonna fix it!— SilverKnife (@SilverKnife)1618963147.0
And rightly so! Self governance! Relying on others for too long! #BlueFlu https://t.co/w4XJqpAKC4— Dustin (@Dustin)1618962748.0
@Saminsunderland Police National need to come down with blue flu! Even the capital police!— Denise🌟🌟🌟🇺🇸 (@Denise🌟🌟🌟🇺🇸)1618962323.0
@JackPosobiec Don’t we have Blue Flu now?— candidcomment (@candidcomment)1618959996.0
#BlueFlu https://t.co/GDN8E14bUw— noah (@noah)1618962238.0
Time for the Blue Flu!!!!!— Dorothy (@Dorothy)1618960532.0
It’s time for the NG to go home and all officers in Blue to develop the Blue Flu! Let the neighborhoods conduct th… https://t.co/HJDLCvpc92— Laurie A. Shaw (@Laurie A. Shaw)1618961090.0
LAPD officers: Does this make you want to risk your life to make arrests? #BlueFlu https://t.co/rW5EknyF5z— Ray Dietrich (@Ray Dietrich)1618962272.0
Progressives responded with their own comments below:
Hey all of you tweeting #BlueFlu, get fucked— 🧜♂️King of Mermanistan 🧜♂️ (@🧜♂️King of Mermanistan 🧜♂️)1618961279.0
Every cop I know thinks today's verdict was the correct one and is glad Chauvin is gone from our profession. https://t.co/pd7KTwdXj2— Back off, War Child (@Back off, War Child)1618954942.0
@johnpecco1 This isn't the threat you think it is. Do you want to shift the power and police forces across the na… https://t.co/7EMKWrWs1l— Dalton Hooks (@Dalton Hooks)1618963402.0
There should be an epidemic of Blue Flu in Minneapolis. https://t.co/9DgQc9L73u— Southern🇺🇸by the grace of God✝️ (@Southern🇺🇸by the grace of God✝️)1618962505.0
I believe this is what’s called a compromise. https://t.co/aYnda8tdKn— Scafe says wear a gd mask (@Scafe says wear a gd mask)1618961936.0
I'm actually fine with mass police resignations and firing any blue flu strikers. That would make cleaning up law… https://t.co/0kZ5ggoBto— Catz Meow is fully vaccinated! 🗝 (@Catz Meow is fully vaccinated! 🗝)1618963243.0
#BlueFlu https://t.co/MMyzqGXJpX— Kenneth A Schultz (@Kenneth A Schultz)1618963414.0
So, as I understand this #BlueFlu plan, all murderous malcontent racists who are upset over this verdict will falsi… https://t.co/WHCj30t8bP— Dalton Hooks (@Dalton Hooks)1618963678.0
Imagine being angry that you don't get to go and violate someone civil rights and take their life as judge jury and… https://t.co/pgJcgWhd2z— Dalton Hooks (@Dalton Hooks)1618961438.0