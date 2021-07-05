There were 150 people killed in 400 shootings over the weekend

Weekend mass shootings are becoming more prevalent and the long holiday weekend is no exception.

CNN.com reported that over the Fourth of July weekend, there were 400 shootings resulting in 150 people who were killed. In 2019, the last year that Americans were living normal lives outside of COVID restrictions, there were 417 mass shootings. The FBI reports 2019 also had 16,425 murders.

Chicago shootings spoked over the weekend, taking 83 lives. Two police officers were also shot trying to break up an illegal fireworks possession.

There were also several mass shootings over the holiday weekend.

"Eight people were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting near a car wash in Fort Worth, Texas, after an argument between a group of men, according to a Fort Worth police news release," said CNN.com. "One of the men left during the argument, returned with a gun and began firing "toward groups of people," and multiple people returned gunfire, the release said. Most of the victims, who are in stable condition, are believed to be innocent bystanders, police said."

A golf pro at a Georgia country club was killed over the weekend too, and police found two additional bodies in the back of his truck.

Republicans are already tweeting out their campaign issues that will involve a crime message and attacking Democrats for the Black Lives Matter slogan to "defund the police." Democrats have said that they don't accept such a message. Meanwhile, Democrats have worked to provide medals and extra pay for the Capitol police after the Jan. 6 attack, while Republicans voted against it. So, it's unclear if that message will work for them.

Republicans are also opposed to any regulation on guns, something an overwhelming number of Americans say that they want but Republians have blocked.

Read the full report at CNN.com.



