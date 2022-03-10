'Birds flying everywhere!' Convoy trucker bitterly complains about Beltway drivers giving him the middle finger
A member of the "People's Convoy" that's been circling the Beltway around Washington D.C. is not happy about the reception he's received from local drivers.

In a video posted by The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo, a convoy driver complains that other drivers along the Beltway are giving him obscene gestures as they pass by.

"You go around the Beltway, birds are flying, birds are flying everywhere!" he said. "That's the kind of people that live up there, you know? It's a different world, D.C. is a different world."

The driver went on the say that "we're trying to straighten [D.C.] out, we're trying to clean it up, that's what this is all about, trying to get it cleaned up."

The convoy was inspired by a trucker protest that occurred last month in Canada against the government's vaccine mandates. However, it's not clear what this particular protest is about since the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate, and indoor mask requirements throughout the United States have been completely lifted in recent weeks.

