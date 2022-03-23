People's Convoy organizer scrambles to quell rebellion from truckers who think they're wasting their time: report

The People's Convoy appears to be spinning its wheels -- and its participants know it.

The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo reports that members of the convoy are growing increasingly "impatient" and are forcing organizer Brian Brase to try to keep their spirits up.

According to Petrizzo, Brase on Wednesday pushed back against truckers who feel that driving around the Beltway for days on end is a waste of time.

"I don't think it's a waste," Brase told them, according to Petrizzo.

This is not the first sign that the truckers convoy is getting antsy.

People's Convoy organizer Ron Coleman said on Tuesday, for instance, that he wants to start conducting "citizen's arrests" of Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, as well as members of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia.

In justifying this action, Coleman accused the police of not allowing the truckers get out to go to the bathroom as they've been circling the Beltway, which has resulted in having some truckers who have "actually pissed their pants."

The People's Convoy has for weeks been protesting against pandemic restrictions in Washington D.C. even though such restrictions have largely been lifted throughout the entire country.