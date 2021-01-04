‘MAGA nihilism’ is on the ballot in Georgia as Perdue and Loeffler ‘believe in nothing’: conservative

Conservative Bulwark writer-at-large Tim Miller on Monday was shocked that Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) will be holding a rally with Donald Trump the day after he was caught on tape asking Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to fabricate election results to help Republicans steal an election they lost.

"This evening, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will put the final seditious exclamation point on a re-election campaign in which they promised to be whatever the MAGA hordes demanded they be. No more. No less," Miller wrote.

"Just as God demanded wives submit to their husbands with joy, Loeffler and Perdue have pledged to giddily submit to the whims of Trump and his most crazed fans. They will do so tonight on a MAGA altar, just 24 hours after a tape revealed that Donald Trump was actively plotting to steal the election in their state, pressuring GOP election officials to 'find' just enough votes for him to be declared the winner, with Loeffler attending in person and Perdue phoning it in 'virtually' from COVID-19 quarantine," he explained. "One would think that politicians might be hesitant to hold a joint rally with someone so soon after the revelation of their blatant electoral criminal intent is exposed. Not Loeffler and Perdue. After all, being complicit in the president's coup was not a challenge to be overcome, it is the central point of their entire political project."

Miller believes Perdue and Loeffler will do anything Trump asks.

"If Trump demands they slander a fellow Republican who is just doing his job, David and Kelly will slander him. If Trump wishes that they pretend that a long-dead Venezuelan dictator tampered with our democracy, David and Kelly will pretend. If Trump wants Kelly to try to silence the players on her basketball team for speaking up for racial justice, Kelly will try to silence them. If Trump tells them to come on stage and sing 'It's Raining Men' in their undergarments while carrying a Trump Hotels Classic Stick Umbrella, they will ask what color panties he prefers," Miller argued.

"They believe in nothing but whatever Trump and his supporters tell them to believe. And they want your vote," he concluded.








