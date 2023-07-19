By Marco Aquino LIMA (Reuters) -Thousands of anti-government protesters took to the streets in Peru on Wednesday, part of a new round of marches organized by groups opposed to President Dina Boluarte's eight-month-old administration, as police deployed to guard government offices. Local television showed several thousand protesters affiliated with left-wing groups and unions peacefully marching in the capital Lima, while isolated incidents with police were reported in an Andean region where social conflicts have often flared. Many Peruvians accuse Boluarte and her allies of illegitimately remo...
Peru protesters take to streets in new round of anti-government marches
July 19, 2023, 7:26 PM ET