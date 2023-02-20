Peru's Machu Picchu reopens to tourism
In the classic view of the Machu Picchu ruins, the peak of neighboring Wayna Picchu stands tall in the background. - Christopher Reynolds/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

Officials in Peru have announced that the iconic tourist site Machu Picchu has been reopened to visitors as of Feb. 15. The centuries-old religious sanctuary in South America's Andes Mountains had been closed since Jan. 21 due to civil unrest stemming from local protests calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and members of Peru’s Congress. Last month's closure prompted the government to airlift more than 400 tourists from Machu Picchu to nearby Cusco by helicopter. Officials have revealed that important agreements have been reached by a handful of important groups and organiza...