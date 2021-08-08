Pete Buttigieg busts Fox News over uninformed question on electric cars: 'Tesla doesn't even have tailpipes'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg schooled Fox News host Bret Baier on electric cars over the weekend.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Baier asked Buttigieg why Tesla CEO Elon Musk had not been invited to a White House meeting on tailpipe emissions.

"Tesla wasn't invited to the White House event," Baier said, noting that Musk had complained in a tweet.

"Why was that?" the Fox News host asked. "Was it because Tesla is not unionized?"

"We were celebrating the other day the fact that we brought together labor leadership and the leadership of many of these employers of UAW," Buttigieg explained. "Now, what we are working on in our department and what we were announcing that day was tailpipe emissions standards."

"To their credit, an all-electric company like Tesla doesn't even have tailpipes and that's an exciting thing to see too," the secretary added.

