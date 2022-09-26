Republicans benefit more from the problem than finding solutions: Pete Buttigieg

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke to the Texas Tribune Festival about the crisis of asylum seekers coming in from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.
Speaking to the group in Austin, Texas over the weekend, he explained that the reason that Republicans want to talk so much about problems at the border is that they gain more by there not being a solution than if there was one.
“It’s one thing to call attention to the problem… It’s another thing to just call attention to the problem because the problem is actually more useful to you than the solution, and that helps call attention to yourself," said Buttigieg.
It has been a consistent concept for Republicans who are excellent at naming and attacking the problems but not having solutions to fix it. It infamously happened after Donald Trump took office in 2017 when Republicans held the House and Senate. There was an effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. After years of pledging to repeal and replace Obamacare they were prepared for the repeal part but were never able to craft a replacement.
The same is now true for immigration, according to Buttigieg. Republicans benefit more from the problem than from a solution.
See the video below:
\u201cOn DeSantis and border hysteria: \u201cIt\u2019s one thing to call attention to the problem\u2026 It\u2019s another thing to just call attention to the problem because the problem is actually more useful to you than the solution, and that helps call attention to yourself.\u201d\u201d— Tim Steller (@Tim Steller) 1664157618