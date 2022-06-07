Fox News host gags at bilingual colleague: 'I only speak one language — American!'
Fox News/screen grab

Fox News host Pete Hegseth mocked a colleague who speaks two languages, and he suggested that patriots only know the "American" language.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, anchor Bill Hemmer revealed that he plays golf and speaks German.

After the discussion with Hemmer, co-host Steve Doocy tossed to Hegseth, who was covering the primary elections from a diner in New Jersey.

"I don't play golf and I don't speak German," he said. "So Bill Hemmer has both of those on me."

"Yeah, it's true, I only speak one language: American!" Hegseth added.

READ MORE: Bob Woodward: There is 'overwhelming' evidence implicating Trump in a 'criminal conspiracy'

Watch the video below from Fox News.

Media SmartNews Video