'Trump stood on a stage with Putin and took his side': Fox News slammed after reporter's COVID question
In post-Trump America the Fox News–GOP machine is becoming even tighter and more conjoined. Several former Trump officials, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, are now front and center at the conservative cable channel whose CEO admitted last month it is on a mission – not to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting – but to be the "loyal opposition" to the Biden presidency.

That is on full display almost daily, when Fox White House correspondent Peter Doocy speaks.

Doocy on Tuesday tried to advance GOP talking points in the press briefing room but White House press secretary Jen Psaki was not having it.

As Vox's Aaron Rupar notes, Fox News really didn't care what Psaki's answer was – or the actual facts were – they wanted a GOP talking points chyron:

Just hours later Doocy was doing the GOP's bidding once again.

At the end of President Joe Biden's announcement that by April 19 every adult in America will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Doocy was the only reporter to shout out a question (a regular tactic Doocy employs,) which President Biden generously answered despite the event having ended and he was already walking away:

(To be clear, studies and Trump's own Dr. Deborah Birx say 400,000 COVID deaths were avoidable.)

It took the GOP no time to sweep that ready-made soundbite up and blast it out, almost as if it had be pre-scripted (RNC Research is an official RNC account):

Fox News minutes later blasted out this alert from its mobile app:

On social media many Americans expressed anger and frustration: