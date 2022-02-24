Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy asked President Joe Biden several questions on Thursday about the announcement of sanctions against Russia. Doocy questioned whether Biden "underestimated Putin" and if he still believes that Putin is a "worthy adversary," a comment Biden made last year.
Fox News\u2019 Peter Doocy: \u201cYou\u2019re confident that these devastating sanctions are going to be as devastating as Russian missiles and bullets and tanks?\u201d\n\nPresident Biden: \u201cYes, I am.\u201dpic.twitter.com/fqVvsh16PK— The Recount (@The Recount) 1645729654
But many observers said that you can't "underestimate" someone if you're calling them a "worthy adversary." It prompted Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin to lament that given the gravity of the moment, she had hoped that Doocy would behave respectably. Again, he didn't rise to the occasion, she said.
Others accused Doocy of being part of a pro-Russia media outlet.
See the comments below:
Peter Doocy just asked if President Biden underestimated Putin, AND does he still think Putin is a "worthy adversary" as he called him last yr.\n\nIf he called him a worthy adversary, that's not underestimating him.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!) 1645729472
really of all the times for snark from Peter Doocy, you'd think he'd for once behave like an actual newsperson...— Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1645729377
As usual Peter Doocy is at the White House asking Biden the dumbest questions as Putin is raining down missiles on Ukraine— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@Wu-Tang Is For The Children) 1645729371
Biden when asked if he underestimated Putin by Fox\u2019s Peter Doocy: \u201cFirst, I called him an adversary, and I called him worthy. I didn\u2019t underestimate him.\u201d— S.E. Cupp (@S.E. Cupp) 1645729345
Biden\u2019s face as Peter Doocy launches into his latest dumbass questions.pic.twitter.com/H46RCQCgpt— Charles Johnson (@Charles Johnson) 1645729360
Peter Doocy from Fox asked a stupid question. Biden had patience to answer him.— CopterDoctor\ud83d\ude81\ud83e\ude7a \ud83d\udeabLists (@CopterDoctor\ud83d\ude81\ud83e\ude7a \ud83d\udeabLists) 1645729427
At what point do journalists realize the president isn't going to detail everything the US is going to do on national TV on how the US will respond to what Putin is doing? Also, Peter Doocy is a tool.— john hunigan (@john hunigan) 1645729880
Peter Doocy is NOT a journalist, he is a paid agent of an anti-American propaganda network.\n\nThis makes him a national security concern. Neither he, nor his damn disinformation channel, belong anywhere NEAR a press briefing.— D. Earl Stephens \u270d\ufe0f (@D. Earl Stephens \u270d\ufe0f) 1645730320
We really didn\u2019t need to hear from Peter Doocy today.— Chris Strider (@Chris Strider) 1645729269
Make no mistake: if you work for Fox News you work for Putin. \nPeter Doocy just proved that.— David Badash (@David Badash) 1645729348
Peter Doocy if he had been around on December 8, 1941: "President Roosevelt, did you underestimate Japan?"— President Rufus T. Firefly (@President Rufus T. Firefly) 1645729608
I cannot stand Peter Doocy. He's useless.— LitCrit13 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@LitCrit13 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1645729260
Peter Doocy -- and his Fox-Kremlin compatriots -- should be shipped to Moscow and left there\n\nHe can live with his overlordshttps://twitter.com/funder/status/1496926697337376770\u00a0\u2026— Immigrants Make America Great (@Immigrants Make America Great) 1645730268
Peter Doocy is either a Doofus or an instigator like a wrestling manager on WWE shows. I don\u2019t care what his credentials are, where he went to school (although his university should be embarrassed) or who his father is. The man acts like a at every WH press briefing.— Pro-Democracy; Anti-Fascist! (@Pro-Democracy; Anti-Fascist!) 1645730718
Peter Doocy is an absolute moron\nPeter Doocy's questions are usually the point at which I exit press briefings\nCouldn't do that today\nPeter Doocy has no agenda other than to bait President Biden \nand create outrage messaging for Fox\nDon't listen to Doocy..https://twitter.com/mmpadellan/status/1496924020960288771\u00a0\u2026— Mona (@Mona) 1645729650
How wonderful to once again have a strong president, President Joe Biden, who doesn't bow down before the world's dictators. Just because Peter Doocy is too douchey to see this, it doesn't make it any less true.— LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzLogsted) 1645730099
Wonder what tRumps balls taste like? I bet this guy knows. Peter Doocy is a joke.https://twitter.com/MurphyJenCubs/status/1496923567698681864\u00a0\u2026— Kay B \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Kay B \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1645731210