Fox News names Peter Doocy as White House correspondent after Biden calls him a 'one-horse pony'
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy (Photo: Screen capture)

Fox News is expected to make Peter Doocy the next White House correspondent after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

Doocy was widely mocked late last year after he asked Biden a question about his son Hunter Biden.

"God love you, man. You're a one-horse pony, I tell you," Biden told the correspondent.