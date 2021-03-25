Fox News ridiculed as a ‘propaganda network’ after Peter Doocy was snubbed at presser

Fox News was ridiculed on Thursday after one of their reporters was not called on during Joe Biden's first press conference as president.

The network, which spent the last year downplaying the coronavirus pandemic while pushing Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about voter fraud that incited the fatal January 6th insurrection, quickly aired complaints over not being taken seriously as a credible news outlet.

Fox News personality Peter Doocy went on air to complain that he didn't get to quiz Biden on the questions in his binder of questions.

The network was ridiculed for demands to be taken seriously. Here's some of what people were saying:

























































I have a question for Peter Doocy - why the hell was he there in the first place? Dude's not a journalist and Fox is definitely NOT news. Time to end the charade.

— MarieBrennan (@MarieB08) March 25, 2021















