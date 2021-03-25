Fox News ridiculed as a ‘propaganda network’ after Peter Doocy was snubbed at presser

Fox News was ridiculed on Thursday after one of their reporters was not called on during Joe Biden's first press conference as president.
The network, which spent the last year downplaying the coronavirus pandemic while pushing Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about voter fraud that incited the fatal January 6th insurrection, quickly aired complaints over not being taken seriously as a credible news outlet.
Fox News personality Peter Doocy went on air to complain that he didn't get to quiz Biden on the questions in his binder of questions.
Poor Peter Doocy brought a binder of blank pages and Biden didn’t call on him https://t.co/igRJ5uWCLE— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@Wu-Tang Is For The Children)1616698936.0
The network was ridiculed for demands to be taken seriously. Here's some of what people were saying:
Right wing freakout starting up because Biden didn’t take a question from Fox News flunky Peter Doocy. Good. Stop… https://t.co/meVk4GDGtn— Charles Johnson (@Charles Johnson)1616702255.0
Fox News aint worth shit Peter Doocy aint worth shit for working for them The people who watch Fox News aint wort… https://t.co/2KgFcZ2ARo— BlackWomenAreKryptoniteToGOP (@BlackWomenAreKryptoniteToGOP)1616699953.0
Breaking News! Peter Doocy is terribly upset he did not get the chance to ask Joe Biden about Hilary's emails and H… https://t.co/1xLuLAtoxE— Agolf Twitler Slayer (@Agolf Twitler Slayer)1616699621.0
Fox's Peter Doocy had a binder of questions for Biden, but was not called on. Because the adults are in charge now, and have work to do.— 😎 FreezyWriter 😎 (@😎 FreezyWriter 😎)1616699751.0
Shortly prior to Biden's press conference, hosts and talking heads on Russian state TV were most excited about what… https://t.co/W78Jn3vUre— Julia Davis (@Julia Davis)1616703698.0
As MAGA cries about Peter Doocy not getting called on, a subtle reminder that Trump revoked Jim Acosta's pass and C… https://t.co/uqS7mU8aGg— Nick Jack Pappas (@Nick Jack Pappas)1616702119.0
Biden snubbed Peter Doocy and his binder of questions because Fox News is the journalistic equivalent of farting no… https://t.co/Igg9b9un4U— 😎 FreezyWriter 😎 (@😎 FreezyWriter 😎)1616700012.0
If Peter Doocy wanted his "binder" of questions answered, he should work for an actual news network instead of an a… https://t.co/Df8eo2H7jr— Pé (@Pé)1616698116.0
I love it that this tweet resurfaced because Peter Doocy is trending. #PeterDoocyIsMayo https://t.co/6u2XuRWn9y— Rex Huppke (@Rex Huppke)1616704007.0
Biden should continue to zone out FOX unless they send him one of their very few semi-legit journalists.— Edward G Robinson (@Edward G Robinson)1616700256.0
Is Peter Doocy still crying? Good. He can go f*ck himself with a rusty fork.— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle)1616701379.0
Peter Doocy is stupid and his questions are stupid. Pres is right not to waste the time.— Mike F (@Mike F)1616699566.0
I have a question for Peter Doocy - why the hell was he there in the first place? Dude's not a journalist and Fox is definitely NOT news. Time to end the charade.
— MarieBrennan (@MarieB08) March 25, 2021
@GerryCallahan Not surprisingly, it seems like you're confusing "fear" with "focus". "Focus" is what you maintain… https://t.co/g8j8RAedwZ— Mark Judson For Congress - Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Mark Judson For Congress - Scorched Earth Dem 2022)1616701824.0
@brianstelter Given Biden's history of absolutely destroying Peter Doocy every time he opens his mouth, Joe may have been doing him a favor.— Not productive (@Not productive)1616697289.0
Thoughts and prayers to Peter Doocy during this difficult time.— Mike Pence - Professional Mannequin (@Mike Pence - Professional Mannequin)1616699763.0