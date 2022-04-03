Trump trashes Michigan's Dutch heritage during revenge tour rally

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
Donald Trump attacked a Republican in Michigan on Saturday for the Dutch pronunciation of his prominent family's name.
The former president lashed out at Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) for the Dutch pronouncation of his last name, with the 'j' sounding like a 'y.'
The name is quite well known in Michigan. The congressman is a member of the Meijer family that founded the midwest chain of Meijer stores that employ 70,000 people at 240 supercenters. The store was founded by Hendrik Meijer.“My great grandfather, Hendrik Meijer, immigrated from the Netherlands at the turn of the 20th century in pursuit of the American Dream. I’m proud of my Dutch ancestry and often-mispronounced last name, and I look forward to representing West Michigan’s Dutch community in Congress," Meijer said in a 2021 press release.
Trump attacking Peter Meijer for the spelling of his last namepic.twitter.com/klNHboIKF8— Acyn (@Acyn) 1648945912