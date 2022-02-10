Peter Navarro melts down when Ari Melber asks him if Kamala Harris can throw out 2024 election results

MSNBC's Peter Navarro reacted incredulously when MSNBC's Ari Melber asked him if he believed Vice President Kamala Harris had the power to throw out certified election results as he wanted Vice President Mike Pence to do on January 6th last year.

The exchange came when Melber asked Navarro about the "Green Bay Sweep" plan he devised with Steve Bannon to keep Trump in the White House by having Pence reject the results from multiple states before sending them back to Republican-controlled state legislatures to decide the winner.

"It would follow, from your contention, that Vice President Harris should ultimately have the call over who should be president, regardless of the results in the next election?" he asked.

"See, you've misconstrued the whole 'Green Bay Sweep' plan," Navarro claimed. "It's not for the vice president to determine who wins. The only thing Pence had the authority to do was go back to the states and let the states look at the votes."

Melber was quick to point out that "it seems like it's making you stretch" his reasoning about the vice president's role when he inserted Harris's name in for Pence's.

"No, no, no, no, no, no!" an irritated Navarro shot back. "You said Pence had the authority to change the election results! I say that was not the premise of our argument!"

Of course, the key part of the plan is that the states in question had Republican-controlled legislatures that would have faced enormous pressure to render the results in Trump's favor, which means Pence essentially would have been choosing the president.

