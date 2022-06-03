MSNBC cuts away from Navarro’s rant: ‘There is only so much bug-eyed jibberish we can tolerate’

MSNBC anchor John Heilemann cut away from a press gaggle with former Trump White House official Peter Navarro after he was released from jail after being arrested on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"Navarro, 72, is charged with one contempt count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition and another involving his refusal to produce documents to the committee, according to a seven-page indictment," The Washington Post reported. "The charges against Navarro, the second former Trump adviser to face criminal charges in connection with rebuffing the committee, mirror those sought by the House and filed by U.S. prosecutors in November against former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon, after he too refused to appear or produce documents to the committee."
Speaking with reporters outside the courthouse, Navarro complained that his arrest prevented him from appearing on Mike Huckabee's TV show.
Navarro then complained about being incarcerated in the same cell as John Hinkley, Jr., who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and is set to be released from prison on June 15.
IN OTHER NEWS: Scandal erupts in Georgia GOP following Trump’s revenge flop — and it may help elect Stacey Abrams governor
"I am a devotee of breaking news as much as anyone, but only so much bug-eyed gibberish that we can tolerate here and that is mostly what we're hearing from Peter Navarro," Heilemann said.
He suggest somebody get Navarro a dictionary.
Watch:
MSNBC 06 03 2022 16 35 11 www.youtube.com