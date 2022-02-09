Peter Navarro accuses Jan. 6th committee of being 'domestic terrorists' in unhinged subpoena response

Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro is not happy about being subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attacks.

Shortly after the committee announced it was subpoenaing him, Navarro responded with an unhinged statement in which he told them he would not be cooperating.

"As the domestic terrorists running the January 6 partisan witch hunt are well aware, President Trump has invoked Executive Privilege; and it is not my privilege to waive," Navarro said. "They should negotiate any waiver of the privilege with the president and his attorneys directly, not through me."

Navarro went on to claim that he was against the violent the occurred at the Capitol on January 6th, and then accused Nancy Pelosi of not doing enough to defend the Capitol from Trump's violent supporters.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'What the hell is that?' Fox News' Geraldo buries Tomi Lahren for defending 'thuggish' trucker protests

In announcing the subpoena of Navarro on Wednesday, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said that the former Trump aide "appears to have information directly relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation into the causes of the January 6th attack on the Capitol."

The committee then cited Navarro's claims to have developed a plan with Trump ally Steve Bannon to push Pence to reject the certified results of the election and then send the decision back to Republican-controlled legislatures in key swing states.

"In an interview, Mr. Navarro reportedly added that former President Trump was 'on board with the strategy,' as were 'more than 100' members of Congress," the committee noted. "Mr. Navarro also released on his website a three-part report, dubbed the “Navarro Report,” repeating many claims of purported fraud in the election that have been discredited in public reporting, by state officials, and courts."

See Navarro's full statement below.