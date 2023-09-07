Peter Navarro found guilty in contempt of Congress trial
Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro was found guilty of contempt of Congress by a jury of his peers on Thursday.

In a federal court case before District Judge Amit Mehta, a jury determined that Navarro had broken the law by refusing to cooperate with a congressional panel investigating Jan. 6.

Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 12, 2024. Navarro faces up to a year in prison.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress last year. He has appealed after being sentenced to four months of incarceration and a $6,500 fine.

Attorneys for Navarro vowed to appeal if he was found guilty.

