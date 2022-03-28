Jan. 6 Committee reveals the case against Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino ahead of the contempt vote

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and what led to it will vote on whether to hold Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino Jr. in contempt of Congress for refusing to appear after being subpoenaed.

On Sunday evening, the committee released the case it intends to present to the full Congress about the two men and the details that they could provide to the committee.

In the case against Navarro, the committee cited his own recently published book, In Trump Time, in which he revealed a plan called the "Green Bay Sweep." He said that it was designed as the "last, best chance to snatch a stolen election from the Democrats' jaws of deceit." He later says that former President Donald Trump was "on board with the strategy," along with about 100 members of Congress.

The House committee emailed Navarro asking if he intended to accept service of the subpoena and he replied: "yes. no counsel. Executive privilege." After he received the subpoena, Navarro released a public statement saying he had no intention of complying with it.

"President Trump has invoked Executive Privilege; and it is not my privilege to waive," Navarro wrote in the statement. "[The Select Committee] should negotiate any waiver of the privilege with the president and his attorneys directly, not through me. I refer this tribunal to Chapter 21 of In Trump Time for what is in the public record about the Green Bay Sweep plan to insure [sic] election integrity[.]"



The president, as in the current president, has waived all executive privilege for issues involving Jan. 6. The committee also informed Navarro that he could still appear before the members and indicate which questions he refused to answer due to executive privilege. Navarro replied, asking, "Will this event be open to the public and press?" The committee said that it would not be. They even offered to find a new date for Navarro if he needed more time, "within [a] reasonable time," to comply with the documents request or there was a scheduling conflict. He responded the following day saying, he had "been clear in my communications on this matter" and that "it is incumbent on the Committee to directly negotiate with President Trump and his attorneys regarding any and all things related to this matter."

Dan Scavino was the social media person for Trump during the campaign and then in the White House. When the committee subpoenaed described Scavino it explained that the former White House staffer was part of the one who tweeted for Trump and worked with the multimedia for social media communication.

The committee said that Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) worked extensively with Scavino, "granting multiple extensions for the deposition and production of documents." They listed six different extension examples beginning on Oct. 28, 2021, and the last being Feb. 8, 2022.

In the details about Scavino, the documents said that the White House Counsel's Office provided Scavino with the necessary information to explain that explained executive privilege was waived.

Read the full details in the 34-page document from the House Committee here.