The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday that former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro plotted along with other Republican lawmakers to block the certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election win and pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject the results from key swing states.
Navarro appeared on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast to explain his last-ditch plan to keep Trump in power -- and he went so far as to claim that the only reason it failed was because the FBI incited the Capitol riots to disrupt the plot.
As evidence, Navarro pointed to one MAGA rioter who allegedly incited violence at the Capitol but who was apparently not charged by law enforcement officials.
"The only explanation that would make sense is if he were working for the FBI to instigate that violence, and the only reason they would try to instigate that violence is to try to stop Donald Trump from getting a legal accounting of what happened," he said. "So instead of Donald Trump in the White House, we've got Joe Biden!"
READ MORE: Trump-appointed judge slaps down MAGA rioter's claims of being selectively prosecuted for his politics
In fact, multiple investigations into the 2020 presidential election have concluded that Biden legitimately won, with even a Trump-backed audit of the Arizona vote concluding that Biden got more votes in the state than Trump did.
Watch the video below.
Peter Navarro suggests FBI incited MAGA riot to stop his coup attempt from working www.youtube.com