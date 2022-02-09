Peter Navarro slapped with subpoena by Capitol riot committee

Former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro openly boasted about his plan to get former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election -- and now he's been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.
In announcing the subpoena of Navarro on Wednesday, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said that the former Trump aide "appears to have information directly relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation into the causes of the January 6th attack on the Capitol."
The committee then cited Navarro's claims to have developed a plan with Trump ally Steve Bannon to push Pence to reject the certified results of the election and then send the decision back to Republican-controlled legislatures in key swing states.
IN OTHER NEWS: 'What the hell is that?' Fox News' Geraldo buries Tomi Lahren for defending 'thuggish' trucker protests
"In an interview, Mr. Navarro reportedly added that former President Trump was 'on board with the strategy,' as were 'more than 100' members of Congress," the committee noted. "Mr. Navarro also released on his website a three-part report, dubbed the “Navarro Report,” repeating many claims of purported fraud in the election that have been discredited in public reporting, by state officials, and courts."