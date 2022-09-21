Peter Navarro wants QAnon pusher who held 'rape Melania' sign to be Trump's national security adviser
Jack Posobiec (Screenshot)

Former White House adviser Peter Navarro has recommended that former President Donald Trump's next national security adviser be a man who once held a "rape Melania" sign at a rally.

Politico correspondent Meridith McGraw noted on Wednesday that Navarro's included a list of potential members of a second Trump administration.

In his book, titled, "Taking Back Trump's America," Navarro suggests Gov. Ron DeSantis or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for vice president.

Under his plan, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro would be Attorney General and Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo would take the job of press secretary.

He asked Trump to consider right-wing activist Jack Posobiec for the position of National Security Adviser.

In 2017, Posobiec reportedly tried to discredit liberal protesters by showing up to an event with a "rape Melania" sign, according to BuzzFeed News. He also pushed the false QAnon "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory that accused Hillary Clinton of running a sex trafficking ring from a restaurant.

2020 Election SmartNews