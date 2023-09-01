Court rules that Trump must testify in ex-FBI employees’ lawsuit: report
Donald Trump must testify under oath in a lawsuit brought against the Justice Department by two former FBI agents according to a ruling from an appellate court, The Washington Post reported.

"The Justice Department sought to block Trump from being compelled to answer questions about the handling of text messages between FBI attorney Lisa Page and FBI agent Peter Strzok that exposed their opposition to his candidacy and their personal relationship," The Post's report stated.

"The two are suing the Justice Department, not Trump, but say the former president was inappropriately involved in how they were treated."

Earlier this year, Judge Amy Berman Jackson allowed for Trump's testimony, and on Friday the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit denied an emergency petition from the DOJ to block Jackson’s ruling.

If Trump's legal team doesn't appeal, his deposition will go forward.

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.

