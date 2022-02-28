‘5000 lives of Russian soldiers go to hell’: former Ukrainian president slams 'crazy person' Putin

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko bragged out the death toll his country was inflicting on invading Russian soldiers during a Monday interview on CNN.

CNN's Brianna Keilar interviewed Poroshenko, who was wearing a body armor kit and green jacket in Kyiv.

"You've heard the latest move by Vladimir Putin to close airspace to dozens of airlines and he's also talking about nukes again," Keillar said. "What do you think of his mindset?"



"I said from the very beginning, Putin is a crazy person," Poroshenko replied. "He's a mad person and this reaction is -- just demonstrates that fact."

Poroshenko said the Ukrainian minister of defense has reported 5,300 Russian troops have been killed in action.

"Putin expected to launch the panic. Putin expected to make a blitzkrieg with a very short period of time," he said. "On the second day of the war he planned to capture Kyiv. Instead of that, 5,000 lives of Russian soldiers go to hell."



