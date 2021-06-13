Three shootings in two cities results in arrest of 39-year-old man: police

Authorities in Georgia have arrested a suspect in a spree of shootings.

Columbus Police Chief Chief Freddie Blackmon announced at a Saturday press conference that Justin Tyran Roberts, 39, was arrested, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports.

Roberts reportedly traveled to Columbus after an initial shooting in Phenix City outside the Courtyard by Marriott, where he is expected to face additional charges.

He then allegedly committed two more shootings in Columbus.

"In the Broadway shooting, Roberts faces three counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of using a firearm to commit a crime and being a convicted felon with a firearm. In the Oglethorpe Bridge shooting, he faces one count each of aggravated assault, using a gun to commit a crime, being a convicted felon with a firearm, and theft by receiving stolen property," the newspaper reported.