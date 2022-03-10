Racist yells ‘go back to Africa’ at store clerk – then crashes his car and gets arrested
A Seattle man with a long criminal history is facing hate crime charges after he became enraged while standing in line at a 7-Eleven on March 2, KOMO News reports.

The card reader at the register was reportedly not working properly. That's when Phillip E. Haskins, 38, allegedly cut in line before getting to the counter, and became enraged when he discovered the reader was still not working.

A witness said Haskins was yelling racist slurs at a man in the store, telling him to “go back to Africa,” and threatening his life with what appeared to be a gun. Haskins left the scene before officers arrived, but they later caught up with him when he crashed his car after running a red light.

After a background check, officers found that Haskins had reckless endangerment, protection order violation and other charges in Alaska, and assault and drug charges in Texas.

Haskins' arraignment will be on March 21.

