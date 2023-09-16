Philly police contractor let go for allegedly attacking cops during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. Department of Justice/U.S. Department of Justice/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — A contract nurse who worked in the detention unit at Philadelphia Police Headquarters was dismissed from his duties this week after his supervisors learned he’d been charged with attacking officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington. James Wayne Maryanski — a 52-year-old registered nurse from Boyertown — was barred from the building at 400 N. Broad St. on Wednesday after he showed his bosses the ankle monitor he is required to wear as part of his pretrial release and told them about the case pending against him in Washington, a police spokesperson said. Federal prosecu...