Philly Police Officer Mark Dial charged with murder in fatal shooting of man sitting in car

Nelson Garcia, 65, grandfather of Eddie Irizarry, holds a photo of Irizarry while building a small altar for him outside of their family's home in West Kensington. - Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police officer who fatally shot Eddie Irizarry last month at near point-blank range as he sat in his car has been charged with murder, prosecutors said. Mark Dial, 27, surrendered to police Friday morning, alongside his attorneys and leaders from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5. Dial said nothing, staring ahead as he walked through the station doors. District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office has charged Dial with first-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and related offenses. Dial was set to be arraigned Friday afternoon. “We ...