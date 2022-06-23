FBI executes search warrant on top Nevada Republican — who was a Trump phony elector: report

The investigation into the phony electors scheme by Trump supporters attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election appeared to escalate on Wednesday.
"FBI agents served a search warrant Wednesday on Nevada’s top GOP official, sources told the 8 News Now I-Team’s George Knapp. Agents seized the cell phone of state Republican chairman Michael McDonald, reportedly as part of an investigation into the fake elector scheme initiated at the end of the 2020 presidential election," KLAS reported. "A second search warrant was issued for state party secretary James DeGraffenreid, who also signed the document, but FBI agents could not locate him Wednesday, sources told Knapp."
The Nevada Republican Party posted a press release and publicity photo that remains on its website.
"Today, the Nevada Republican Presidential Electors convened at the Nevada Legislative Building in our state’s capitol to cast their electoral votes for the rightful victors of Nevada, President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael Pence. These electoral votes will be sent to the United State’s Congress where they will be read on January 6th," the Nevada GOP announced on Dec. 14, 2020.
McDonald issued a statement.
“In a historic move, the Nevada Presidential Electors convened in Nevada’s capitol today to cast their 6 electoral votes for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael Pence. The people of Nevada did not have a fair election due to the irregularities and fraud seen throughout the state. With ongoing challenges and evidence left to be meaningfully investigated, we must submit our electoral votes for the rightful victors and allow Congress to make a determination," he said.
They even posted their scheme on social media.
\u201cOur brave electors standing up for what is right and casting their electoral votes for @realDonaldTrump.\n\nWe believe in fair elections and will continue the fight against voter fraud in the Silver State!\u201d— Nevada GOP (@Nevada GOP) 1607981420
Watch: