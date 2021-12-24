Man arrested for punching photojournalist in the face at chaotic pro-Trump rally

A man has been charged for slugging a photojournalist in the face during a pro-Trump rally in Vancouver, Canada.

Chris Savva, 25, was charged on December 13 and is set to appear in court later this month to face a single charge of assault, according to the news outlet Vancouver is Awesome.

Video of the incident shows Savva scuffling with several people in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery on January 6, 2021. He then rushes at CBC photojournalist Ben Nelms.

“I was covering the pro-Trump rally outside of the Vancouver Art Gallery this afternoon. I was taking pictures of the group of protesters when one of the men charged at me and punched me in my face unprovoked,” Nelms said shortly after the incident.

“He was upset that I, along with other members of the media were taking pictures and reporting the event. Physical violence against members of the media is wrong and doesn't just happen outside of Canada, but here in Vancouver.”

There was more than one journalist attacked at the rally, according to local media. A woman reportedly struck a photographer over the head with a modified American flag. She was also apparently upset about being photographed.

“You are not allowed to take a picture of me, you have to ask us to take a picture,” she said, according to CTV News.

Watch video below:

Pro-Trump demonstration at Vancouver Art Gallery www.youtube.com

