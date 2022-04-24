Piers Morgan says Trump is 'pathological' after election clash: 'He called me a fool seven times'

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan on Sunday revealed new details to explain why former President Donald Trump stormed off during an interview about the 2020 election.

For his part, Trump has claimed that Morgan deceptively edited a promotion for the interview, which is set to air on Monday. But Morgan said that Trump became upset because the two men disagreed about the outcome of the 2020 election.

"He was very angry, quite profane in parts," Morgan recalled. "And he was reading out these things, one by one, and saying, 'How can you say these things about me? This is so disloyal after all I've done for you.' I said, 'Look, I didn't agree with what you were doing.'"

"When we got around to the election results and to Jan. 6, I just looked him straight in the eye and said I want to be clear with you, I do not agree that you had this election stolen or that it was rigged," the British host said. "And at that point, the fuse kind of went with him and he started insulting me. He called me a fool seven times."

Morgan said that he told Trump there is no "hard evidence" that the election was rigged against him.

"He couldn't accept that," he explained. "He has a kind of blind, pathological belief that it was taken from him."

