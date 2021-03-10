Piers Morgan doubles down on Meghan Markle attacks after quitting ‘Good Morning Britain’
Piers Morgan attends the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Oct. 25, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images North America/TNS

A newly unemployed Piers Morgan still doesn’t believe Meghan Markle, he felt the need to make known Wednesday. The controversial talk show host quit “Good Morning Britain” Tuesday after being publicly shamed by his colleague on air for his remarks about Markle. But taking himself off camera isn’t going to keep Morgan quiet. “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK,” he tweeted with a quote by Winston Churchill. “Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, a...