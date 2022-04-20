'Very dishonest -- you're a fool!' Trump storms out of interview after Piers Morgan says 2020 election wasn't stolen

Former President Donald Trump recently sat down for an interview with one-time supporter Piers Morgan -- but things quickly went downhill after Morgan told him that he legitimately lost the 2020 presidential election.

The New York Post reports that Morgan told Trump during the interview, which is scheduled to air next week, that the 2020 election was "a free and fair election" that "you lost."

“Only a fool would think that,” Trump angrily replied.

“You think I’m a fool?” Morgan asked.

“I do now, yeah,” Trump said.

Morgan then informed Trump that he still hadn't produced "hard evidence" of voter fraud.

"I don't think you're real!" Trump fumed, and then called Morgan "very dishonest."

Morgan also said he blamed Trump's refusal to concede the election for the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

"Then you’re a fool!" Trump told him. "And you haven’t studied!"

Trump then walked away while telling the crew to turn off the cameras and stop filming.

The full interview is set to air on Monday, April 25.

Watch a preview of the interview below.







