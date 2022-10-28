Pilots tend to have less emotional intelligence than the average person, new research suggests

Being emotionally intelligent may be important for a teacher, salesman, or therapist, but what about for a pilot? A study published in Nature’s Scientific Reports suggests that pilots are less likely to be emotionally intelligent compared to the average person. Trait emotional intelligence is a concept that captures an individual’s general ability to manage, perceive, and express emotions. It has been linked with many other positive constructs, such as leadership abilities, self-control, mental strength, and the ability to manage stress well. Though aviation does not seem like a field that wou...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Suspect in Paul Pelosi hammer attack 'specifically targeted their home': AP
October 28, 2022
While the motive for the man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi in San Francisco still isn't clear, sources tell the Associated Press that the assailant did deliberately target his home.
Pelosi, the husband of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was assaulted on early Friday morning by a man who broke into his house and attacked him with a hammer.
Pelosi was sent to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where doctors say he is expected to make a full recovery.
Police so far have not released the identity of the suspect in their custody, and it is not known whether the assault was politically motivated.
IN OTHER NEWS: 'Communist takeover': Trump rages at 'vicious and mean' judge overseeing NY fraud case
Nancy Pelosi, who was a frequent target for violent rhetoric by multiple Trump supporters who rioted at the United States Capitol on January 6, was not present in the house at the time of the assault.
"Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery," she said in a statement.
“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
Ukrainian troops are continuing their arduous advance towards the strategic southern city of Kherson, after their lightning gains in the Kharkiv region in September. Analysts say a Ukrainian victory is likely. But they caution that a counter-offensive will be much harder than that rapid advance in the northeast – especially because so much is at stake for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kherson is a crucial strategic prize – the only regional capital the Russians control. And so is the Kherson region, the gateway to the Crimean peninsula that Russia seized in 2014. Now the Ukrainian forces are trying to encircle this city on the western bank of the Dnieper River – trapping Russian forces there – while targeting infrastructure their enemies rely on, such as the now unusable Antonovsky Bridge.
But the counter-offensive is much more difficult than it was in the northeast. It is now the rainy season in Ukraine, and that makes it much harder to move military vehicles around, as Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov noted at a press conference on Wednesday. He also said that Russian forces are using irrigation canals in Kherson region as trenches to slow down Ukrainian soldiers’ advance.
“The Ukrainian modus operandi is to strike at Russian logistics before launching major offensives; a strategy designed to isolate enemy troops while preserving their own resources and manpower,” said Sim Tack, a military strategy specialist at US security consulting firm Force Analysis. “We don’t know when the Ukrainians will reach the city of Kherson – but we do know that the Russians are actively preparing for it.”
In recent days, the pro-Russian authorities who control Kherson have been evacuating civilians en masse. More than 70,000 people left Kherson in the space of a week, head of the local administration Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday (Kherson had a population of 280,000 before the Russian invasion). Moscow says it wants to protect civilians in territory it annexed in late September but Kyiv accuses it of ordering a “mass deportation” to Russia.
“The Russians tried to create panic so they could film civilians fleeing [the Ukrainian advance] in fear; they’re trying to make Ukraine look like the aggressor for propaganda purposes,” said Teyana Ogarkova, a Ukrainian journalist at the Crisis Media Center in Kyiv.
Russians ‘won’t be able to hold out’
“On the Ukrainian side, the army is doing everything it can to force the Russians to retreat without resorting to street fighting,” Ogarkova continued. “The aim is to spare Ukrainians’ lives and ensure that Kherson is a city they can return to. Everything must be done to make sure we don’t have another Mariupol.”
Yet the Russian authorities in Kherson are determined to resist the Ukrainian advance. Moscow’s puppet administration in the region announced on Monday the creation of a local militia, saying all men who remained in the city could join it. “In Kherson, the situation is clear. The Russians are gathering their forces," Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovich said in a video on Tuesday.
Members of the Russian-backed administration have fled along with civilians, Kherson’s deputy governor Kirill Stremousov said on Thursday – adding that the Russian army will not leave.
“Russian troops are not isolated in the city and still hold a pocket of terrain around it that they can use for defensive purposes,” Tack said.
Nevertheless, Tack continued, “the Russians have a limited ability to supply and reinforce their positions north of the river”. This makes them “unable to carry out effective counter-attacks”, so the situation “will only develop to their disadvantage”.
Ogarkova shares Tack’s view that Russian defeat in Kherson is inevitable. “The Russian forces won’t be able to hold out militarily,” she said. “But there is a lot at stake politically for the Kremlin in the battle for Kherson. The loss of the city would represent far too great a cost for [Russian President] Vladimir Putin because it could threaten the stability of his regime.”
Indeed, when annexing the four Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson on September 30, Putin said Russia would use “all our forces and means at our disposal” to defend them.
For several days, Putin has been propagating the baseless assertion that the Ukrainians are preparing a “dirty bomb” combining conventional explosives with radioactive materials. Ukraine and its allies see this claim as a pretext for Moscow to further escalate the conflict.
“Putin said the annexed regions are now Russian – but what happens once the Ukrainians take one of them back?” said FRANCE 24 International Affairs Editor Gauthier Rybinski. “As things stand, Putin hasn’t reawakened this question but it must be kept in mind because it could create an excuse for him to use a dirty bomb.”
This article was translated from the original in French.
CONTINUE READING Show less
For Twitter boss Elon Musk, now comes the hard part
October 28, 2022
By Sheila Dang
(Reuters) - Overspending on Twitter Inc for $44 billion was the easy part.
Now, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk must prove why he believes that Twitter is worth 10 times that amount and turn around a social media platform that he has spent months ridiculing.
Earlier this month, the outspoken billionaire said: "Myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for Twitter right now. The long term potential for Twitter in my view is an order of magnitude greater than its current value."
Musk has provided few concrete details about his plans, and what he has shared appears far-fetched or contradictory.
Here is what lies ahead for Musk, the self-proclaimed "Chief Twit", according to current and former Twitter employees, analysts and investors who considered funding the deal.
OBEYING THE LAWS
Musk has promised to preserve free speech of all kinds, but has also struck a more conciliatory tone with global leaders who aim to rein in Big Tech, worrying activists and former leaders of Twitter.
Just three hours after Musk declared victory by tweeting "The bird is freed," European Commissioner Thierry Breton shot back: "In Europe, the bird flies by our rules."
He reshared a video from May, in which he said in a Twitter video that he agreed with the European Union's new digital media regulation, which will force Big Tech to do more to tackle illegal content or risk fines of up to 6% of global revenue, in one of the world's most severe approaches to regulating content online.
In India, regulators also reminded Musk on Friday on the rule of law. "Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s minister of state for electronics and information technology.
For years, Twitter has waged a "sophisticated battle" with the government to protect free speech online, and this battle would be at risk with Musk in charge, said Jason Goldman, a former Twitter board member.
Tesla's expanding business in China, where it generated $14 billion last year, could also put Twitter at risk, Goldman said.
"The idea that he’s going to be the one liaising with the Chinese government and potentially turning over information on users, that’s very scary," he said.
Twitter is staffed with experts who review data requests from governments, but Musk has shown his contempt of these experts, he added.
"Whether or not (former U.S. President Donald) Trump is going to come back on, I think that's a parlor game," Goldman said. "But what's actually going to happen is a dissident's IP address will be dropped on the floor."
CUTTING CONTENT MODERATION
Current and former employees who spoke with Reuters said Musk's plans to lower the guard rails that are common across all social media platforms would lead to a deluge of hateful, harmful and potentially illegal content on Twitter. Already, it has struggled with identifying and removing child porn.
Members of Twitter's trust and safety team, which includes content moderators, are expected to be among Musk's deepest job cuts, employees fear.
"Imagine a world where all those people are gone," one employee said. "It's going to be a hellscape."
PREVENT ADVERTISERS FROM FLEEING
In 2019, Musk tweeted "I hate advertising."
On the eve of the deal's expected closing, he appealed directly to advertisers in an open-letter tweet: "Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!... Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise."
Advertisers are not buying it.
They point to Musk's plan to reinstate Trump's account as a major impediment to spending money on Twitter. Twitter permanently suspended Trump for risk of further incitement of violence after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Welcoming back Trump could alienate moderate and liberal-leaning users, and as a result push away major household brands who aim to market products and appeal to people across the political spectrum, said Mark DiMassimo, founder of ad agency DiMassimo Goldstein.
At a presentation for advertisers in May, some ad agencies and brands were already skeptical and concerned for Twitter's future.
Until Musk finds new sources of revenue, he can't afford to trigger a backlash from a group that contributes 90% of Twitter’s revenue.
X SUPER APP
Musk's biggest bet borrows from China's greatest hits of the 2010s. "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app," Musk tweeted earlier this month.
The idea of an everything app, also referred to as a super app, originated in Asia with companies like WeChat, which lets users not only send messages but also make payments, shop online or hail a taxi. The all-in-one service appealed to users who had fewer choices in a region where Google, Facebook and others were blocked.
Musk has told investors he plans to build one that will sell premium subscriptions to reduce reliance on ads, allow content creators to make money and enable payments, according to a source briefed on the matter.
There are no super-apps in the United States because the barrier is high and there are app choices aplenty, said Scott Galloway, co-host of tech podcast Pivot and a professor of marketing at New York University.
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, which control the app stores on iPhones and Android phones, see themselves as super apps and would be unlikely to allow other super apps to develop, Galloway said. Consider Apple's recent rejection of Spotify's plan to sell audiobooks as one example of barriers to entry.
Adding payments, which generally require identity verification, could complicate a service which has allowed anonymity to flourish, making Twitter a powerful tool for political activism in hostile environments, Goldman said.
"(Super apps are) not possible at this point in the evolution of the mobile internet," he added.
(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas, aditional reporting by Hyun Joo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Kenneth Li, Matthew Lewis, Nick Zieminski and Deepa Babington)
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}