Pilots tend to have less emotional intelligence than the average person, new research suggests

Being emotionally intelligent may be important for a teacher, salesman, or therapist, but what about for a pilot? A study published in Nature’s Scientific Reports suggests that pilots are less likely to be emotionally intelligent compared to the average person. Trait emotional intelligence is a concept that captures an individual’s general ability to manage, perceive, and express emotions. It has been linked with many other positive constructs, such as leadership abilities, self-control, mental strength, and the ability to manage stress well. Though aviation does not seem like a field that wou...

Science