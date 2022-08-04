Arizona county ​election director fired after major errors during primary election

Pinal County officials in Arizona announced this Thursday that David Frisk is no longer employed as the county's election director, AZFamily reports.

Frisk was replaced by former County Recorder Virginia Ross. Frink's removal came after over 20 Pinal County voting centers either completely ran out or were very short on in-person ballots Tuesday during the state's primary election.

“As a Board, we are deeply embarrassed and frustrated by the mistakes that have been made in this primary election, and as such, we are taking immediate steps to ensure the November election runs smoothly, as elections in Pinal County have historically done prior to this primary,” said Jeffrey McClure, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

"I have not seen evidence of a nefarious act," McClure said at a Wednesday news conference. "I’ve seen mistakes made on a grand scale."

Officials said human error was the reason for the ballot shortages. "One official said they had a higher amount of people requesting day of, in-person ballots, and Independents requesting Republican ballots because so many Democrats were running unopposed in major races," ABC 15 reports.

Some polling sites were either running short or out of ballots altogether. The county tried to print new ballots but printers were limited.

"We're all human. We've all screwed up. There's nothing sinister. It wasn't as if we said, ‘Hey, this is only going to impact a Republican, or this is only going to impact a Democrat.’ This was widespread, it was equal opportunity, it was just simply a mistake," Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer said.



