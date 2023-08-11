Pink fan goes into early labor at Boston concert, names premature baby in singer’s honor

Honoree Pink accepts the iHeartRadio Icon Award onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. - Monica Schipper/Getty Images North America/TNS
Pink got more than just the party started at her recent Boston concert when a fan went into early labor during the show — and later named the baby after the Grammy-winning superstar. Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital announced the birthing journey of Angela Mercer, who attended the “Just Like A Pill” singer’s Summer Carnival tour stop at Fenway Park on July 31. The Albany, New York, resident is now the proud mother of a new baby boy she named in honor of Pink. “At only 31 weeks pregnant, Angela hadn’t been expecting her son’s arrival quite yet, but she started having contractions shortly a...