Pittsburgh bridge collapses ahead of Biden visit on infrastructure; 10 injured

Emergency crews were at the scene of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh on Friday morning, hours ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to the region, where he was set to tout the benefits of his federal infrastructure law and other administration achievements.



According to the Tribune-Review of Pittsburgh, the bridge, which carries Forbes Avenue over the Fern Hollow Creek in the city’s Frick Park, collapsed Friday morning with vehicles, including a Port Authority bus, on the span. The bridge, between South Braddock and South Dallas Avenues, is a central artery to the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.









Shortly before 9 a.m, the Tribune-Review reported that 10 people had been injured, none life-threatening, and three people had been taken to hospital. Because they necessitate detours and road closures, presidential visits typically snarl traffic in host cities.

Biden is set to visit a research lab in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood, the Post-Gazette reported Friday. Gov. Tom Wolf is slated to appear with Biden during his visit, according to an advisory from Wolf’s office.





