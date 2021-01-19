WATCH: Massive manhunt underway after 4 separate shootings in Pennsylvania

The is a large police presence in the Poconos after multiple shootings were reported on Monday evening.

"Pocono Mountain police are looking for the suspects of at least four separate shootings that took place just before 7 p.m. Rapid gunfire was reported in Coolbaugh Township and Tobyhanna," WNEP reports.

"While Newswatch 16 was at Pocono Mountain Regional Police, we saw a black Mercedes and a Kia SUV towed on the back of a truck," the station noted.

Mount Pocono Mayor Michael Penn has been giving updates on the situation on his Facebook page.









Watch: