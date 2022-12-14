Boston cops were re-certified despite past complaints and suspensions

Internal investigations around complaints against Boston police found enough evidence to uphold suspensions, but it turns out those officers were re-certified anyway.

"The names of 18 officers who were investigated internally — 10 of whom had complaints sustained — are included in the list of 8,228 certified officers, whose last names begin with letters A through H," reported WGBH News.

One officer included in the bunch was referred to by the Boston Globe as the "avatar of cop violence." The now-defunct website Woke Windows revealed public records that were from 2010 to 2015 and included information about the 10 of the officers who used excessive force, "conduct unbecoming" and "conformance to laws."

"Several of the officers had repeated complaints, some unsustained in the end," the report explained.



“The fact that there is a past disciplinary matter does not mean that an officer will not be certified,” said Mass. Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission spokesperson Cindy Campbell.

There are 8,228 recertified officers and 1,094 newly certified officers who graduated from academies since Dec. 1, 2021. Of those who went through the POST Commission, 251 were "not recertified" and 133 of those 251 are on leave until they complete requirements in 90 days. The remaining 118 officers who weren't recertified came under a litany of reasons, but it could be those on leave, retiring or being reassigned.

There haven't been any fully "decertified" officers by the commission. However, denying certification would “[preclude] all Massachusetts law enforcement agencies from employing that person as a law enforcement officer,” she wrote.

Read the full report at WGBH Boston.