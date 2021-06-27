Police: All three dead in Wuerzburg knife attack were women
Press conference on knife attack in Germany's Wuerzburg city - Gerhard Kallert, Chief of Police of Wuerzburg, attends a press conference on the knife attack in downtown Wuerzburg, at Lower Franconia police headquarters. Three people have been killed and five others seriously injured by an attacker with a a knife in Wuerzburg in the southern German state of Bavaria on Friday. - Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa
The three people who were fatally wounded in the knife attack in the southern German city of Wuerzburg this week were killed in a department store and all of them were women, police say.

Immediately before the attack, the suspect had asked for knives in the shop, then took one from the display and started stabbing the salesperson, wounding her fatally.

He then went on to kill two other women in the shop before attacking people in a bank and on the street, according to the current state of investigations.

“I have seen injured people, I have seen dead people,” said police chief Gerhard Kallert, thanking citizens who had been in an extreme situation and helped driving the perpetrator into an alley.