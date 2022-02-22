Police chief accused of using the N-word at least 3 times while investigating murder scene

The police chief for the town of Castroville in Texas is under fire after he was accused of repeatedly using the N-word while investigating a murder scene earlier this month, KSAT reports.
Chief Brian Jackson is accused of using the slur at least three times, which was captured on a body camera worn by a sheriff’s deputy who was on the scene. Jackson reportedly used the slur while discussing where the murder victim was from.
In a statement, Castroville Mayor Darrin Schroeder said that his city "does not tolerate discrimination of any kind."
"Our criminal justice system cannot be shaped by biased policing and unfair judicial precedents, including attitudes and actions that are rooted in racism and other forms of discrimination. The emotional, mental, physical, and financial impact on our communities is a tangible experience for too many and must be taken seriously," the statement continued. "The threat of racial violence is real, so we must take seriously all words and actions that can be precursors to that. Everyone deserves due process. We have been notified of allegations against Police Chief Jackson and are investigating them according to our policies and with all diligence. We believe in all human rights, so we will not discipline simply on rumors or hearsay, but we will act decisively if we determine guilt of discrimination.”