Racist bullies mockingly chant 'Rosa Parks' as Black girl boards their school bus in Arkansas: report

A 7th grader at Lavaca Middle School in Arkansas is speaking out after she was racially bullied by her classmates in an incident on a school bus this February that was captured on video, 40/29 News reports.

The video shows students on the bus chanting "Rosa Parks," "Black Lives Matter" and laughing at Alyssa Shaw.

"There was nothing you could have done. You can't even hear your own voice. I didn't think it was funny at all because it was like deliberate disrespect and they tried to cover it up as a joke," Shaw said.

"That's terrible. I think she is the strongest child ever. She composed herself better than most adults could in that situation," said Shaw's mother, Becky Burris, who has since filed a police report over the incident.

Police say they are investigating the matter. A letter sent to Burris this Thursday from the school's principal said the students will be held accountable.

"One of the reasons we went this route is to get it out there that this is not gone. It is still very much alive and it is still very much happening. It's not acceptable. It's not okay. And she said she probably could forgive in time and even if she does, it's still not acceptable because she's never going to forget that," Burris said.

Watch 40/29 News' report on the story below:

Teen speaks out about Lavaca middle school racial bullying incident www.youtube.com

