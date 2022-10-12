Police make first arrest in connection with Philly school shooting

Robbie Parker was one of those who faced attacks by Jones for years. He was often called out by name, with Jones claiming he was nothing more than an "actor."
In his final statements, one of the Sandy Hook lawyers, Christopher Mattei, urged the jury to award at least half a billion dollars for the harm that Jones caused his clients.
IN OTHER NEWS: Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'in quite a corner' ahead of 'testimony from hell' in rape accuser case
“You may say that is astronomical. It is,” Mattei said. “It’s exactly what Alex Jones set himself up to do. That’s what he built. He built a lie machine that could push this stuff out. You reap what you sow.”
Robby Parker was awarded $60 million for past and future damages, emotional distress $60 million
Fair just and reasonable damages for Parker were $120 million total.
David Wheeler was awarded $25 million, with emotional distress at $30 million.
Francine Lobis Wheeler was given a total of $54 million, with $24 million in damages, and emotional distress $30 million.
Jacquelyn Barton was given $10 million and $18,800,000 for emotional distress.
Mark Barton was given $25 million in damages and $32,600,000 for emotional distress.
READ: ‘Really smoked Trump’: Federal judge slams former President, says he ‘should not be permitted to run the clock out’
Nicole Hockley was given a total of $73,600,000.
Ian Hockley was given $38 million in damages and $43 million for emotional distress.
Jennifer Hansel was given damages of $21 million and $31 million for emotional distress.
Donna Soto was given $18 million in damages, and $31 million for emotional distress.
Carlos Mathew Soto was given a total of $57,600,00.
Jillian Soto Marino was given $30 million for damages and $38,800,000 for emotional distress.
William Aldenberg was given $45 million for damages and emotional distress.
Erica Lafferty got $18 million for distress and $58 million for emotional distress.
Bill Sherlach was given $9 million for distress and $27 million for emotional distress.
Attorneys fees and costs were awarded and will be delivered at a later date.
The families were seen in the courtroom crying.
Alex Jones was not in court and did not face the judge or the jury as the verdict was read.