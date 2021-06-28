Police deploy pepper spray on New York City Pride Parade

NYC Pride clashes with police (Photo: screen capture)
In New York City, the 2021 Pride celebrations were named "The Fight Continues," but the crowds celebrating didn't likely believe that the fight would extend to their Sunday evening.
Police clad in riot gear advanced against Pride celebrators in Washington Square Park saying that they were blocking the sidewalk.
NYPD threatening to arrest one for unlawfully blocking sidewalk https://t.co/jzN5wVmlcF— Christine Chung (@Christine Chung) 1624835358.0
Across the sidewalk, many many people are celebrating Pride. The police are now advancing closer to the park. https://t.co/ra3FbNt1kf— Christine Chung (@Christine Chung) 1624835774.0
Plenty of cops are all around Washington park and more are gathering. Stay safe everyone!!— Theo ✡︎ טוביה #SaveSilwan #SaveSheikhJarrah (@Theo ✡︎ טוביה #SaveSilwan #SaveSheikhJarrah) 1624833797.0
We also witnessed this go down on 5th between 8th and 9th around 6:45pm. Not sure if this kicked off the conflict a… https://t.co/xuFSJkdslB— Meredith Cash (@Meredith Cash) 1624837151.0
#pride Washington Square Park. Even though the police have already attacked the crowd and threatening to make arres… https://t.co/YMKwges7xj— Eileen Clancy (@Eileen Clancy) 1624838184.0
Police have reportedly grown in number and deployed pepper spray near Washington Square Arch. More units on route.… https://t.co/wh4NSbFBaY— PROTEST_NYC (@PROTEST_NYC) 1624833852.0
It isn't clear what happened that turned police to violence, but uniformed officers were disinvited to the pride event since so many people are afraid of police officers.
This is what happens when the NYPD is at pride. We keep ourselves safe not the homophobic NYPD. There’s no reason t… https://t.co/j6O9jSvFHL— NYC Shut It Down (@NYC Shut It Down) 1624841077.0
The parade was just hours before beginning and crowds were gathered to celebrate, but the celebrations turned to arrests instead.