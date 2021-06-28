Police deploy pepper spray on New York City Pride Parade

In New York City, the 2021 Pride celebrations were named "The Fight Continues," but the crowds celebrating didn't likely believe that the fight would extend to their Sunday evening.

Police clad in riot gear advanced against Pride celebrators in Washington Square Park saying that they were blocking the sidewalk.





























It isn't clear what happened that turned police to violence, but uniformed officers were disinvited to the pride event since so many people are afraid of police officers.







The parade was just hours before beginning and crowds were gathered to celebrate, but the celebrations turned to arrests instead.