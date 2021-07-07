Off-duty cop kept being racist to Black man at wedding -- and wound up getting knocked unconscious

An off-duty police officer attending a wedding reception wound up getting knocked unconscious after he continuously made racist comments to a Black attendee.

Local news station WATE reports that 22-year-old off-duty Knoxville Police officer Tanner Holt last month was attending a local wedding reception when he began taunting a Black guest by telling him that he "didn't know they let Black people in the reception hall."

Holt then claimed that he was part of the "Black community" despite being obviously white, at which point the Black man asked him to stop talking about racial issues.

After making repeated pleas with Holt to stop being racist, the Black man apparently lost patience and slugged Holt, knocking him unconscious.

"Four witnesses corroborated accounts of the incident," notes WATE. "All witnesses stated that Holt was very intoxicated when the incident occurred. Holt was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment. No charges have been filed in the incident."

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the altercation and has given no indication when or if Holt might return to duty.