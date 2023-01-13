TikToker who accused local cops of racial profiling says she's being subjected to police intimidation campaign

A TikTok influencer who has earned a reputation for monitoring the arrest records of her local county police in the name of racial and social justice was recently pulled over and harassed by the same police department as she live streamed the event online, reports The Daily Beast.

The woman, Charlotte Carter, has collected data across the Chesterfield County, Virginia police department and has found minority drivers being pulled over at much higher rates than white drivers.

Carter began tracking arrest statistics after she endured a high-profile interaction with the county police as a nurse reporting on her friend's child welfare case.

In fact, the Chesterfield County Police Department's biased record of arrests and pulling drivers over has earned the county the nickname 'Arrestifield' across the state. Carter says since that she has been publicly tracking the performance of the county police she has been harassed by the police department, including being charged with trespassing at her own home.

In a recent video Carter can be seen reciting the unbalanced statistics of the race of people the officer who pulled her over has accumulated.

“Mr. Scott, you pull over 80 percent Black people. I went through all of your tickets for six months…only 20 percent of the population of Chesterfield is Black,” she tells the officer. “I don’t know how you managed to ticket 80 percent minorities.”

Carter says this is just the latest incident of the police department following her, and that county officials have ignored the situation and her requests for intervention.